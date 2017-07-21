Home > Gist >

Man loses 18-year-old marriage for calling wife a witch

Too Late Man loses 18-year-old marriage for calling wife a witch

Mosurat, 48, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, because her husband labelled her a witch, responsible for his predicament.

  • Published:
Divorce. play

Divorce.

(storylineblog)

Agro Na Bastard Wife’s alleged sexual recklessness, infidelity crashes 23-year marriage
In Nasarawa Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 7 years
Divorce "My wife is fetish," man tells court
Enough Is Enough "My husband has 3 secret wives, children" – Estranged wife
Do Or Die “If my wife divorces me, her children will not inherit my property dead or alive”
In Ekiti Court dissolves 18-yr-old marriage over infidelity
Divorce Arabic teacher sobs as court dissolves his 8-year-old marriage
Konji Wahala 18-Yr-Old marriage shatters over sex starvation
Leonard Dilkon Court dissolves ex-Rep’s marriage, quashes adultery allegation against wife
Divorce Court dissolves 10-year-old marriage over infidelity
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday granted the request of an estranged wife, Monsurat, to dissolve her union with Munirudeen Oseni, her husband.

The father of three lost his 18-year-old marriage for labelling his wife a witch.

The Court President, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, in his judgment said that it was obvious from available testimony and the respondent’s refusal to appear in court, that the marriage had hit the rocks.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes.

“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The marriage between Mrs Mosurat Oseni and Mr Munirudeen Oseni is hereby dissolved from today.

“Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to go their separate ways without any hindrances and molestation,’’ he said.

Omilola referred the issue of custody of the children to the family court, within the Lagos Judicial Division.

Earlier, Mosurat, 48, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, because her husband labelled her a witch, responsible for his predicament.

“My husband goes about telling whoever that cared to listen that I am a witch and I was responsible for his low financial status.

“Most times, he comes to my shop wearing worn-out clothes to curse me and destroy my goods,” she alleged.

She further alleged that Munirudeen was an irresponsible husband and father.

“Since the inception of our marriage, I have been the one paying our house rent and the children’s school fees. Our first child is in the university and I am the one paying her fees.

"Six years ago, my husband packed out of the house to stay in Sango-Ota in Ogun, claiming Lagos State is expensive. He married another woman and abandoned us.

“After some months, he came back to Lagos to squat with friends in my area from where he comes to my shop to insult and curse me,” she said.

The petitioner said that her marriage had been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels.

She said that she had not been at peace because her husband always beat her at the slightest provocation.

“My husband takes alcoholic drinks a lot. He drinks to stupor, after which he will vomit everywhere in the house.

“I have reported him to his family, but he refused to change,” she said.

The woman urged the court to terminate the marriage because she was no longer interested in it.

“Please, dissolve the marriage. I want to live to eat the fruit of my labour. In fact, the love I once had for him has faded,” she said.

The respondent never showed up in court since the beginning of the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet
2 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich...bullet
3 Trying God Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem failsbullet

Gist

Man,33, docked for allegedly defiling 16-year-old girl
In Osun Court remands ex-convict in prison over alleged stealing
Court gavel.
Peeping Tom Police arraign man for allegedly peeping through residents’ windows at midnight
Six elderly drunks receive 120 strokes of cane for improper conduct
Too Good Court sentences man to 4 strokes of cane for stealing pepper-soup‎
Divorce
Agro Na Bastard Wife’s alleged sexual recklessness, infidelity crashes 23-year marriage