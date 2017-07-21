Man loses 18-year-old marriage for calling wife a witch

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Thursday granted the request of an estranged wife, Monsurat, to dissolve her union with Munirudeen Oseni, her husband.

The father of three lost his 18-year-old marriage for labelling his wife a witch.

The Court President, Mr Adegboyega Omilola, in his judgment said that it was obvious from available testimony and the respondent’s refusal to appear in court, that the marriage had hit the rocks.

“Throughout the duration of this case, the respondent refused to honour court processes.

“Therefore, the court has no other choice than to dissolve the marriage.

“The marriage between Mrs Mosurat Oseni and Mr Munirudeen Oseni is hereby dissolved from today.

“Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to go their separate ways without any hindrances and molestation,’’ he said.

Omilola referred the issue of custody of the children to the family court, within the Lagos Judicial Division.

Earlier, Mosurat, 48, told the court that she was no longer interested in the marriage, because her husband labelled her a witch, responsible for his predicament.

“My husband goes about telling whoever that cared to listen that I am a witch and I was responsible for his low financial status.

“Most times, he comes to my shop wearing worn-out clothes to curse me and destroy my goods,” she alleged.

She further alleged that Munirudeen was an irresponsible husband and father.

“Since the inception of our marriage, I have been the one paying our house rent and the children’s school fees. Our first child is in the university and I am the one paying her fees.

"Six years ago, my husband packed out of the house to stay in Sango-Ota in Ogun, claiming Lagos State is expensive. He married another woman and abandoned us.

“After some months, he came back to Lagos to squat with friends in my area from where he comes to my shop to insult and curse me,” she said.

The petitioner said that her marriage had been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels.

She said that she had not been at peace because her husband always beat her at the slightest provocation.

“My husband takes alcoholic drinks a lot. He drinks to stupor, after which he will vomit everywhere in the house.

“I have reported him to his family, but he refused to change,” she said.

The woman urged the court to terminate the marriage because she was no longer interested in it.

“Please, dissolve the marriage. I want to live to eat the fruit of my labour. In fact, the love I once had for him has faded,” she said.

The respondent never showed up in court since the beginning of the case.