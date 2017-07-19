Man in prison for trying to sell family house to marry lover

A 34-year old man, Friday Ejemai has been remanded in prison custody alongside his lover, Blessing David, for allegedly attempting to sell his family property and stabbing his elder sister, Helen, who wanted to stand in his way.

PM Express reports that the Edo State-born Ejemai decided to sell his family house located on Governor's Road, Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos State, so as to raise money to marry the Cross River State-born David after engaging her in a sex romp and did not want to lose her.

It was gathered that Ejemai who met David about seven months ago, became besotted with her and was so deeply in love with her and could beat other men who as much as stared at her and vowed to do everything he could to get married to her.

However, the obstacle to achieving his desire was a lack of funds because he had reportedly sold his commercial bus after he met David and used the proceeds to sustain their relationship and maintain her.

When he could not get the funds he needed to actualize his dreams of settling down with her, Ejemai was said to have approached his mother and other members of his family including Helen and informed them of his intention to marry David.

And since he had no money, he reportedly suggested to the family members to sell their late father’s house and share the money so that he would use his own share of the money to marry his lover and start a business.

However, the family members disagreed with him and asked him where the old mother would stay if he should sell the only house their father left behind for them.

It was further learned that Ejemai had taken David to meet Helen and demanded the house documents to enable him to sell the house but when the sister refused, he allegedly attacked her, broke a bottle and stabbed her severally and also damaged some properties in the house.

The matter was reported to the police at Ikotun Division where the lovers were arrested and charged to the Ejigbo Magistrates Court.

When the charge of assault was read to the accused, they both pleaded not guilty and the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. J.O.E Adeyemi, granted them bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Magistrate Adeyemi, however, ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody pending when they will be able to perfect their bail conditions while the case was adjourned until August 5, 2017, for hearing.