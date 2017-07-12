Man in prison for hypnotizing, sleeping with 7 housewives

A Katsina Senior Magistrate Court has remanded a 40-year-old man, Sani Idris, in prison custody after he was arraigned for allegedly hypnotizing seven married women and having sex with them .

Daily News reports that Idris, a resident of Maska village in Funtua Local Government Area of the state, was accused of using charms to hypnotize the women and having sexual intercourse with them without their consent.

The accused who is facing charges of rape and 'attempt to commit an offense to wit causing miscarriage, was said to have lied to his victims that their husbands were wizards and members of the occult.

While recommending that he should be remanded in prison, Senior Magistrate Abdulkareem Umar, adjourned the case till July 24, 2017, for mention while waiting for advice from the Department of Public Prosecutions [DPR].

The police had told the court that the husband of one of the victims, Muntari Samaila, lodged a complaint against Idris at the Funtua Central Police station.

Samaila reportedly told the police that his wife, Maimunatu, 19, had informed him that Idris who claimed to be a soothsayer, had called her on phone, asking her to come down to his house located also at Maska village.

He added that on getting to the house, Idris allegedly told Maimunatu that her husband was a wizard and that he would help her to tackle him.

The accused was said to have thereafter prepared some concoction for Maimunatu to drink to abort her one-month pregnancy after which recited some incantations.

Sumaila further told the police that the accused subsequently had sex with his wife and warned her not to tell anyone.

The police also said that after he was arrested and interrogated, Idris confessed to the crime and said he had used the same method to have sex with six other women before his arrest.