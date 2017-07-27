Man gets 2 years’ jail term for stealing employer’s N1.7m

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Adeleke Olalekan, to two years’ imprisonment for stealing his employer’s N1.7 million.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O.Banwo, however, gave the employee an option of N100,000 fine.

Olalekan, who lives at No. 28, Temidire St., Ota, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, earlier told the court that the employee and his accomplices stole the sum from Purechem Cement, Ota, on July 28 at 4.00p.m.

Gbesi said that the offences contravened Sections 90(6) and 465 of the Criminal Code of Ogun, 2006.