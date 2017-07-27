Home > Gist >

Man gets 2 years’ jail term for stealing employer’s N1.7m

In Ogun Man gets 2 years’ jail term for stealing employer’s N1.7m

The prosecutor earlier told the court that the employee and his accomplices stole the sum from Purechem Cement, Ota, on July 28 at 4.00p.m.

  • Published:
Court Gavel play

32 year old man in court for stealing mobile phone.

(Getty)

Hard Times Butcher jailed 30 days for stealing goat
In The Bag 2 apprentices remanded in jail for misappropriation of funds
A Child Like This Student docked for attempted theft
In Lagos 31-yr-old man docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N558,000
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun on Wednesday sentenced a 42-year-old man, Adeleke Olalekan, to two years’ imprisonment for stealing his employer’s N1.7 million.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S.O.Banwo, however, gave the employee an option of N100,000 fine.

Olalekan, who lives at No. 28, Temidire St., Ota, had pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of conspiracy stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, earlier told the court that the employee and his accomplices stole the sum from Purechem Cement, Ota, on July 28 at 4.00p.m.

Gbesi said that the offences contravened Sections 90(6) and 465 of the Criminal Code of Ogun, 2006.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Synthetic Marijuana, Black Mamba A new deadly form of marijuana is...bullet
2 Killer On The Loose Ghanaian prostitute claims to have killed 100 menbullet
3 EFCC The handler of the anti-graft's Twitter account has been revealedbullet

Gist

Marijuana may also interfere with how you form memories.
Caught In The Act 4 youths sentenced to 1 year imprisonment for smoking marijuana
Nigerian Army putting on the Nigerian made boot
Crook Fake soldier gets bail for alleged extortion
Stolen goats
Hard Times Butcher jailed 30 days for stealing goat
18 Christians sentenced to jail.
In The Bag 2 apprentices remanded in jail for misappropriation of funds