Man docked over unlawful possession of house

A sexagenarian, Jamiu Jinadu, was on Tuesday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly taking unlawful possession of a house.

Jinadu, 63, who resides at No.10, Orile-Ilasan Baale St., Ilasan in Lekki area of Lagos, is facing trial a charge of unlawful possession.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Oladejo Balogun told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in 2016 at his residence.

According to him, the accused unlawfully took possession of a house belonging to the complainant, Mr Mathew Adeniji.

The offence contravened Section 52 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Kusanu, granted the accused N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety should produce an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until August 15 for mention.