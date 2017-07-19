Home > Gist >

Man docked over unlawful possession of house

In Oyo Man docked over unlawful possession of house

Jinadu, 63, who is facing trial for unlawful possession, however, denied the charge.

  • Published:
Man charged with rape and impregnating a teenager. play

Man charged with rape and impregnating a teenager.

(Getty)

The Arm Of The Law 38-yr-old labourer docked over alleged possession of counterfeit currencies
In Ekiti Teenager to die by hanging for armed robbery
In Jos Man bags 3 years for unlawful possession of cannabis
Beast Of No Training Community leader docked for allegedly using pestle on wife
In Nasarawa Man bags 3 months imprisonment for illegal possession of cannabis sativa
In Abeokuta 2 fake soldiers docked for impersonation
Double Hustle Trader in court for break-in, stealing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A sexagenarian, Jamiu Jinadu, was on Tuesday charged before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly taking unlawful possession of a house.

Jinadu, 63, who resides at No.10, Orile-Ilasan Baale St., Ilasan in Lekki area of Lagos, is facing trial a charge of unlawful possession.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Oladejo Balogun told the court that the accused committed the offence sometime in 2016 at his residence.

According to him, the accused unlawfully took possession of a house belonging to the complainant, Mr Mathew Adeniji.

The offence contravened Section 52 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, denied the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Kusanu, granted the accused N50,000 bail with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety should produce an evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until August 15 for mention. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 History Makers Mass naked swimmers break skinny dipping world recordbullet
2 Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presencebullet
3 Obasanjo Former Nigeria president warns against being called Matthewbullet

Gist

Godwin Oga has decided to hawk grounduts instead of stealing
Extreme Poverty Hungry civil servant hawks groundnut to survive in Benue
Jail
Nipped In The Bud Court remands 3 accused persons in Agodi prison
A court of justice symbol
In Lagos Guard in court over alleged break-in
Court gavel.
Busted! Police arraign 3 over N8m theft through SIM swap