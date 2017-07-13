Home > Gist >

Man docked for allegedly throwing wife off 2 storey building

Man Like This.. Man docked for allegedly throwing wife off 2 storey building

The Prosecutor explained that the accused committed the offence, following a heated argument with his wife that led to a fight.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Two storey building (Illustration) play

Two storey building (Illustration)

(nigeriaproperty)

Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
Beast Of No Training Community leader docked for allegedly using pestle on wife
Domestic Violence How to live with a partner that abuses you
Domestic Violence Let’s widen the scope of discussion
Domestic Violence Forget this viral tweet, South African men don't kill women
In Lagos Man docked for allegedly raping 19-year-old girlfriend
Morning Teaser 'My wife is in the habit of beating me'
Domestic Violence Woman wants 18-year-old marriage dissolved over battering
Domestic Violence Housewife pours boiling water on hubby’s manhood in Ibadan
Weird Pair Couple granted bail in domestic violence suit
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 35-year-old man, Uche Chukwuka, who allegedly battered his wife and threw her down a two storey building appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

The accused, residing at No. 22 Railway Line in Idi-Oro, Mushin, Lagos, is standing trial on a two-count charge, bordering on assault.

Chukwuka, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Godwin Oriabure, told court that the offence was committed on June 20 at about 7:30 p.m. at the residence of the accused.

He explained that the accused committed the offence, following a heated argument with his wife that led to a fight.

“The accused beat up his wife and pushed her from a two storey building which caused her grievous body harm,” Oriabure stated.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 170 (a) and 173of the Criminal Law Cap Ch, C17, Vol.3 Laws of Lagos State Nigeria, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr O.S. Aka-Bashorun, granted bail to Chukwuka in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be a community leader or Eze Ndigbo, whose name must be in the gazette of the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until August 8 for substantive trial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pele How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coupbullet
2 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned...bullet
3 End Of The Road US jails Nigerian serial fraudsterbullet

Gist

Indian Hemp
In Lagos Barrow pusher bags 1 year in jail for dealing in Indian Hemp
A criminal in handcuffs
Fast Fingers Businessman faces N3.8m fraud charge
Murder
Heartless Unknown persons kill, behead two brothers in Rivers
52-year-old surety bags 2 years for failing to produce accused in court
30-yr-old man jailed 1 year for dangerous driving