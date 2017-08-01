Man docked for alleged misappropriation of printing papers

A 30-year-old man, Lateef Lawal, was on Monday arraigned in a Gudu Upper Area Court, for alleged misappropriation of printing papers worth N250, 000.

The defendant, a resident of Area 10, Garki, was docked for criminal breach of trust and misappropriation.

The prosecutor, Joshua Ayanna, told the court that one Inyang of the said address reported the matter at the Garki Police Station on June 30.

He said the complainant entrusted some printing papers worth N250, 000 to the defendant sometime in March and June.

Ayanna added that the complainant gave the printing papers ‎to the defendant based on trust, but he converted same to his use.

The prosecutor said all efforts to retrieve the papers from the defendant proved abortive and that he could not give satisfactory account for the papers.

He said the offence contravened Sections 312 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Alhaji Umar Kagarko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of ‎N260, 000 with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until September 18 for hearing.