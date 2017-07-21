Home > Gist >

Man docked for alleged fraud in Lagos

The court heard that the accused had told the complainant, Mr Rasheed Adetoro, that he wanted to sell the house he was occupying at Egan.

  Published:
A sexagenarian, Modiu Alao, who allegedly obtained N5 million on the pretext of selling a house, was arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Friday.

Alao, 65, who resides in Egan, Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

At his arraignment, Police Prosecutor Romanus Unuigbe told the court that the sexagenarian committed the offences in 2015 at his residence.

Unuigbe, an inspector, said the accused had told the complainant, Mr Rasheed Adetoro, that he wanted to sell the house he was occupying at Egan.

“Alao defrauded the complainant of N5 million after he showed interest in purchasing the property.

“He told Adetoro that he needed money to complete the new building he was relocating to.

“Adetoro has, however, been unable to take possession of the house he paid for since 2015 and the sexagenarian had refused to refund his N5 million,’’ he said.

The offences contravene Sections 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mr P. A. Ojo, granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said the sureties must be blood relations of the accused and should also show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until August 9 for trial.

