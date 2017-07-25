Home > Gist >

Man commits suicide after confessing to killing brother

According to a Facebook user, a 75-year-old man has committed suicide shortly after confessing that he was the one who killed his brother.

A 75-year-old man identified as Chief Ikeoha Onwukaike has allegedly committed suicide by hanging after he allegedly confessed to being the one who killed his younger brother, High Chief Francis Sunday Onwukaike.

According to a Facebook user, Amarachukwu Ezika, the incident happened in Oba (Obani) village, Uke, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State shortly after the 65-year-old High Chief Onwukaike died mysteriously.

Ezika narrated that following the untimely death of the High Chief who was the Ozo Gburugburu of the community, his elder brother was said to have confessed to killing his brother through diabolical means and after making the shocking confession, he reportedly retired to his room.

play The murdered Chief Francis Sunday Onwukaike (Facebook)

 

The following day when he did not come out, curious family members and neighbours had to force his door open only to find his lifeless body hanging by a rope tied to the ceiling.

Ezika’s posted this on her page:

“This is the reward of wickedness. This is a true life story that happened at Oba Ani, Uke in Onwukaikes family.

This evil man you are seeing here killed his own brother. After he confessed to their kindred chairman, he ran into his house and hung himself.

Shame unto you, Mr. Ikeoha Onwukaike... rest in hell fire… Evil man….

Ozo Gburugburu, May ur gentle soul rest in peace. I want to announce to you my friends, anybody that are trying or planning to kill you or your family will die before you in the name of Jesus, Amen.”

