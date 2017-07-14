Man chops off wife's fingers for refusing to stop school

A jealous husband now faces life in jail sentence after chopping off his wife's fingers for refusing to stop her education as he ordered.

The 30-year-old identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is a migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates, is said to have warned his wife, 21-year-old Hawa Akhter, of what he would do if she refused to listen to him and give up her education.

Ms Akhter told The Times that her husband had said that, "Upon getting back to Bangladesh, he wanted to have a discussion with me."

Rafiqul reportedly blindfolded Hawa, taped her mouth under the disguise of trying to surprise her and cut off all her five fingers.

One of his relatives then discard the chopped digits in the dustbin so that doctors would be unable to reattach them.

Hawa went on, "Suddenly, he blindfolded me and tied my hand. He also taped my mouth saying that he would give me some surprise gifts. But, instead, he cut off my fingers."

Bangladesh Police Chief, Mohammed Saluddin, said that Mr Islam confessed to the crime after he was arrested in the capital, Dhaka, and will be arraigned in court on charges of permanent disfiguration.

According to the reports, a human rights group is demanding life imprisonment sentence for Rafiqul.

On the bright side, Hawa revealed that she is learning to write with her left hand and is set on resuming her studies.

She is back at her parent's house while her husband remains in police custody.