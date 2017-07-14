Home > Gist >

Man chops off wife's fingers for refusing to stop school

Devil's Advocate Man chops off wife's fingers for refusing to stop school

Rafiqul reportedly blindfolded Hawa, taped her mouth under the disguise of trying to surprise her and cut off all her five fingers.

  • Published:
21-year-old Hawa Akhter play

21-year-old Hawa Akhter

(thetimes)

Not Joking Nigerian woman pulls off top to fight Indian men in a bus (Video)
In India Man sticks rolling pin in wife's intestines for being infertile
In India Man divorces his wife, marries his mother-in-law
In India Women trampled by "god-men" in a bid to get pregnant [Photos]
Evil In The Land Dad arrested for burying new born daughter alive
In India Police on a hot chase for 3 men who gang raped woman, murder infant during act
In England 24-year old model commits suicide over fears of being forced into marriage
In Britain Teacher hanged herself in the same spot where her ex died
Tears Of A Mother Heartbroken mother accuses Indian hospital of murdering her daughter
Sad Woman dies after doctors left the head of her newborn baby inside her womb
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A jealous husband now faces life in jail sentence after chopping off his wife's fingers for refusing to stop her education as he ordered.

The 30-year-old identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is a migrant worker in the United Arab Emirates, is said to have warned his wife, 21-year-old Hawa Akhter, of what he would do if she refused to listen to him and give up her education.

ALSO READ: Woman loses pregnancy after husband, in-laws assault her

Ms Akhter told The Times that her husband had said that, "Upon getting back to Bangladesh, he wanted to have a discussion with me."

Rafiqul reportedly blindfolded Hawa, taped her mouth under the disguise of trying to surprise her and cut off all her five fingers.

One of his relatives then discard the chopped digits in the dustbin so that doctors would be unable to reattach them.

Hawa went on, "Suddenly, he blindfolded me and tied my hand. He also taped my mouth saying that he would give me some surprise gifts. But, instead, he cut off my fingers."

Bangladesh Police Chief, Mohammed Saluddin, said that Mr Islam confessed to the crime after he was arrested in the capital, Dhaka, and will be arraigned in court on charges of permanent disfiguration.

According to the reports, a human rights group is demanding life imprisonment sentence for Rafiqul.

ALSO READ: Woman's face bathed with acid by husband

On the bright side, Hawa revealed that she is learning to write with her left hand and is set on resuming her studies.

She is back at her parent's house while her husband remains in police custody.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Badoo Bloodthirsty Nigeria 'cult' killings spark fearbullet
2 Ademola Adeleke Why does a dancing senator bother me so much?bullet
3 CNN Media organisation claims white supremacist is living in Lagosbullet

Gist

Voice Olukoya Ogungbeje just loves controversial cases
Trouble Maker Judge berates Evans lawyer, fines him N20K
His Royal Majesty, Oba Semiu Orimadegun Kasali of Igbogbo Kingdom
Badoo Ikorodu residents tell Pulse their experience with cult gang [Photos]
Prof. Yemi Osinbajo
Fulani Herdsmen Group tasks Osinbajo on Taraba massacre
The disgraced Ebonyi couple
'Konji Na Bastard' Community disgrace old woman caught having sex with lover