Man bags 3 years for unlawful possession of cannabis

The Federal High Court sitting in Jos on Tuesday sentenced 33-year-old Ibrahim Usman to three years imprisonment for illegal possession of one kg of cannabis sativa.

The Judge, Justice Dorcas Agishe, handed down the sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of unlawful possession of hard drugs, and begged the court for leniency.

In his plea, the convict attributed his actions to the devil.

“It was the devil that pushed me to do it; this is the first time, and I will not repeat it again; have mercy on me’.’

Agishe, who did not give the convict an option of fine, said the sentence was meant to serve as a deterrent to others, who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, Sarah Oketola, the Prosecuting Counsel, tendered the exhibits, certificate of test analysis, request for scientific aid form, and the confessional statement of the accused.

Oketola said the accused committed the offence which is contrary to Section 20(C) and punishable under sub-section 2 (B) of the NDLEA Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004 and Section 11 (C).

Se also said that the offence was punishable under the same section of the NDLEA Act CAP N 30LFN 2004 (as amended).