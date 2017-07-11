Man bags 1 month imprisonment for stealing cables

A Grade 1 Area Court, Karmo, Abuja, on Monday, sentenced Sani Mohammed, 20, to one month in prison for stealing cables.

The presiding judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave Mohammed an option to pay N5,000 fine.

The judge, who warned the convict to desist from committing crime, said the sentence would serve as deterrent to others.

Mohammed, of Jabi Motor Park, Abuja, was convicted on one-count charge of theft after he pleaded guilty to the crime and prayed the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Florence Auhioboh, told the court that the matter was reported by Cpl. Paul Usman, attached to Communication Department of FCT Police Command at Life Camp Police Station on July 7.

Auhioboh said the convict broke into Usman’s house and stole one roll of electric cable, valued at N5,000 and was apprehended when he tried to run away.

The prosecutor said Mohammed confessed to the crime during police investigation and the cable was recovered from him.

He added that the offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.