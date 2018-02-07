Man arrested for attempting to bribe Police

news

The Suhum Police Command in the Eastern Region has arrested, a man for attempting to bribe the police to release a suspect who was in custody.

Eris Grusah came to the police and attempted bribing them to release a suspect who had been arrested for allegedly stealing electricity Transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspect, Enoch Tetteh, was part of a gang who attempted to steal electricity Transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The 23-year-old who is a mechanic apprentice was arrested by the Suhum Police Patrol team when the gang jumped off their Kia Pride vehicle with registration number GR 2672 -17 having been stopped by the patrol team.

Other gang members managed to escape but Tetteh was arrested.

Then Eric Grusah came from nowhere attempting to bribe the Police to free the suspect but was also arrested by the Police.

Items such as 3 rolls of coiled copper, screwdriver, a spinner and hacksaw were retrieved. A follow up to the transformer revealed that it had been tampered with.

The Suhum Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Joseph K Owusu, the suspects are being processed for court.

He also assured residents that the police is working tirelessly to ensure that they clamp down on criminals in the area.

He, however, called on the general public to give them information that will be beneficial to them.