Home > Gist >

Wale :  Making it rain started in Nigeria but we call it spraying

Wale Making it rain started in Nigeria but we call it spraying

Spraying money means a whole different thing in Nigeria.

  • Published:
"Money fall on you", in Nigeria spraying of money at parties is no big deal. play

"Money fall on you", in Nigeria spraying of money at parties is no big deal.

(swaliafrica)

Adulting 101 15 struggles you'll face when you move out of your parents' house
Finance The 8 best things to buy at Trader Joe's that aren't food
Dear Banky W and Adesua A couple went to marry at Everest, will you do your own?
Bobrisky Male barbie blasts Ghanaian OAP, Afia Schwarzenegger
Politics The US and Mexico may be teaming up to fight heroin, but the enemy is tougher than it appears
Strategy 15 things college kids should do now to be successful in the future
Sports LeBron James issues powerful response to his house being vandalized with racist graffiti: 'Racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America'
Unbelievable I spray cash on KWAM 1, Pasuma after robbing people - suspect
Pulse Blogger Being the bridesmaid and not the bride
Pulse Movie Review "Banana Island Ghost" is a comedy movie for most Nigerians
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A couple of weeks ago, Nigerian-American rapper Wale was criticized for 'making it rain' on his daughter.

Wale gave birth to a baby girl Zyla Moon Oluwakemi last year and on her first birthday, the rapper decided to splash the cash. The Maybach Music rapper shared a video of his daughter in a heap of American dollar bills on Instagram. He even captioned it "My fine girl at her Bday Party the way."

Surprisingly Wale got some backlash for the video. Some people who watched the video insinuated that Wale was getting his daughter ready to become a stripper.

 

In case you are confused here is some context for you. Within the African-American community, the art of spraying is known as making it rain. You can reference the famous Hip Hop video 'Make It Rain' by Fat Joe featuring Lil Wayne and the remix that featured a bunch of other rappers.

ALSO READ: Did Wale really cut his dreadlocks?

Making it rain is an African-American term of throwing money in the air play

Making it rain is an African-American term of throwing money in the air

(YouTube/KOCH )

 

Making it rain is the act of spraying money on strippers. It's a well known, time honoured tradition. If you are a fan of Hip-Hop then you should be familiar with strip clubs such as King of Diamonds and Magic City. In these flesh and sweat parlours, rappers, athletes and ballers throw insane amounts of cash on strippers.

In the southern part of America, the strip club culture is huge. In this photo Ludacris a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia holds a stack of dollar notes in a strip club play

In the southern part of America, the strip club culture is huge. In this photo Ludacris a rapper from Atlanta, Georgia holds a stack of dollar notes in a strip club

(wewurkkent)

 

To an African-American, making it rain might belong to the strip club but to Nigerians, it is another thing entirely. In Nigeria, it is called spraying money. Unlike in America, Nigerians spray money at parties and celebrations.

The sight of crisp Naira notes in the air is a common feature in most wedding receptions. This also applies to birthday ceremonies of older people. It is a way to celebrate life and has nothing to do with strippers dancing on a pole.

A Nigerian woman at a party with a bunch of dollar bills. To show class and status some Nigerians prefer to spray dollars and not Naira at societal functions. play A Nigerian woman at a party with a bunch of dollar bills. To show class and status some Nigerians prefer to spray dollars and not Naira at societal functions. (Pulse )

 

Strip clubs are new to Nigeria with the first one opening in Lagos circa 2008. You don't see people tossing Naira notes on a naked woman over here. The act (and art) of spraying money is exclusively reserved for birthday and wedding parties. Of course lately, spraying money has also been introduced to night clubs as well.

Popular Nigerian businessman E-Money uses a money gun to handle his business in the night club play

Popular Nigerian businessman E-Money uses a money gun to handle his business in the night club

(Quilox )

Wale hit back at the criticisms and said most Americans are ignorant on what happens outside their country.

"That's just a little bit of that ignorance you get in this country [the US] sometimes, for other cultures. I'm used to it" he told TMZ.

"You've just got to respect other people's traditions on all levels before you speak on it. I'm proud of where I come from. That's just what we do, that's all I knew from when I was growing up" he further said.

Wale - Colombia heights play

Wale - Colombia heights

(Youtube)

 

Without understanding cultural context, many people thought Wale was promoting stripper culture while not knowing that it means something else in Nigeria where it comes from.

One act can have two different meanings depending on cultural context. For example twerking. In the African-American context twerking is a dance move popularized by strippers.

Twerking in the Caribbean is another form of dancing but is highly sexualized in America play

Twerking in the Caribbean is another form of dancing but is highly sexualized in America

(YouTube/RihannaVEVO/Westbury Road/Roc Nation )

 

In Africa, and in the Caribbean twerking is a normal way of dancing and it is totally different from naked woman dancing on a stage.

It is easy to judge an act based on one's experience and cultural context but what might seem wrong to you, is just harmless fun for others. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

Top 3

1 Anambra Church Killings Twitter user gives new angle to massacrebullet
2 Homosexuality In Nigeria We take gay people to court and set corrupt...bullet
3 Deadly Hustle Nigerian man dies aboard plane after drug burst inside...bullet

Gist

CSR CSR-in-Action’s Sitei 2017 hosts honourable ministers, Dr Ibe Kachikwu and Dr Kayode Fayemi
Philanthropist speaks at Liberia Peace Festival 
Olakunle Churchill Philanthropist speaks at Liberia Peace Festival
Nigerians have been begging Ebisike Victoria Chinyere not to kill herself
Painful Trauma Lady suffering from strange ailment vows to commit suicide
An housemaid at work
Satan Agent Maid confesses to using her urine, menstrual blood to cook for them