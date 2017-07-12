Maison arraigned over theft of 92 bags of cement

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A cement block moulder, Segun Abobade, on Tuesday appeared before an Ibadan Chief Magistrates’ Court at Iyakanku charged with stealing of 92 bags of cement valued at N234, 000.

Abobade, 32, of Oluyole Extension, Apata, Ibadan, is facing a two- count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

According to the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Fatola, the accused with others now at large committed the offences on May 24 at Gbekuba area of Apata.

He said Abobade stole 92 bags of cement valued at N234, 000, property of the complainant, Owoyemi Omisore, also of Apata.

The offences contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Abdulateef Adebisi granted the accused N100, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Further hearing has been fixed for August 16.