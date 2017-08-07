Home > Gist >

Maid confesses to using her urine, menstrual blood to cook for them

Satan Agent Maid confesses to using her urine, menstrual blood to cook for them

A housemaid in Zimbabwe has confessed during a deliverance service that she uses her urine and menstrual blood to prepare meals for her employers.

  • Published:
An housemaid at work play

An housemaid at work

(Total Media)

Killer In The Making 14-yr-old maid arrested for putting poison in employer's food
Magic Fingers Housemaid steals employers' N700K using broom
Have You Seen Her? House maid disappears with employer's 12-yr-old daughter
Enemy Within Housemaid who stole employer's car in Lagos arrested in Benue
Child Abuse Woman docked for locking maid in the toilet for 20 days
Child Abuse Woman arrested for burning nephew with hot iron in Kano (Video)
Wicked Soul Man beats 10-yr-old maid to pulp, rubs pepper into injuries
Wicked Soul Man murders pregnant wife after impregnating housemaid
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 40-year-old housemaid has confessed that she used her urine and menstrual blood to prepare food for her employers because they refused to pay her salaries for many months.

A Zimbabwean newspaper, Weekend Post, reports that the woman, Netsai Chigairo, made the startling confession at a church where she had gone for a deliverance service in the in Chitungwiza region,  30 kilometers south-east of the Harare city.

It was gathered that the housemaid who is from the Mhondoro area shocked the church members when she confessed that she has been mixing her menstrual blood and urine in the food she serves her employers for a long time in protest over her outstanding wages.

ALSO READ: "Revenge!: Kenyan maid uses urine to prepare meals for bosses for maltreating her"

Chigariro reportedly made the shocking revelation at a service held at the New Revelation Ministries at Unit L Community Hall in Chitungwiza on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

She was quoted as saying:

“My employers had gone for four months without paying me; they were not even willing to increase my monthly wage. They chose to splash money on petty things at my expense and as a result, there was nothing I could do so I fixed them through the food.

I used to cook their food with menstrual blood and urine. On another day, I collected blood from a dying cat and put some of its blood in tomato sauce. Their favourite food was scrambled eggs hence I usually fixed them through eggs.

It’s a pity it happened but I promise to be a good and trusted maid in future."

Chigariro added that she was employed by a family in Borrowdale suburb in Harare before she quit the job.

ALSO READ: "This Life: Maid caught on camera pouring urine in her boss’s drink (Video)"

The General Overseer of the church who presided over the deliverance service, Miracle Paul, said Chigariro’s acts were inspired by the devil.

“The devil took advantage of her; she did not know what she was doing as the devil was at work. She was being used to advance the devil’s mission and agenda,” Paul said.

This is not the first time a housemaid has committed such atrocity as a 19-year-old maid was caught by a Close Circuit Camera installed by her employer in Kenya in 2015, urinating in a pot of soup she was preparing.

When she was handed over to the police, the girl said she took the action to punish her bosses and their family for maltreating her.

More

Crucify Him Maid narrates how master raped her in wife's presence
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Anambra Church Killings Twitter user gives new angle to massacrebullet
2 Deadly Hustle Nigerian man dies aboard plane after drug burst inside tummybullet
3 Yahoo Plus 'We make girls run mad, useless after using them for...bullet

Gist

Nigerians have been begging Ebisike Victoria Chinyere not to kill herself
Painful Trauma Lady suffering from strange ailment vows to commit suicide
Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni
Badoo Strikes Again Ritual gang member arrested after smashing woman’s head
Rev. Jen Moses has been kidnapped by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen
Touch Not My anointed Alleged Fulani herdsmen kidnap ECWA education director
Adewale Adetugbo narrated how he took over a Taxify cab after driver got into a fight
Only In Naija Man narrates how he took over Taxify vehicle after driver got into a fight