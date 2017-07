Mahmud Abacha, the fourth son of the late former Military dictator, General Sani Abacha, and his wife, Hamama, have welcomed a daughter.

LIB reports that the couple who got married back in 2013, welcomed their daughter in France on Sunday, July 16.

The couple reportedly welcomed a daughter in 2016 who they named Maryam Alyaanah, after her paternal grandmother.

Big congrats to the happy couple.