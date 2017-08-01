Home > Gist >

Lightening strikes 21 dead

In India Lightening strikes 21 dead

Two brothers in Kharswan district, Jharkhand, were killed when the lightning penetrated the thatched roof of their house.

  • Published:
Thunderstorm of death play

Thunderstorm of death

(Getty Images)

Double Tragedy 2 brothers die as lightning strikes Jos community
Wages Of Sin Thunder strikes fleeing robbers after stealing from church
Thunder kills 21 Cows Cows killed by thunder is not scientifically possible
Agro Na Bastard Wife’s alleged sexual recklessness, infidelity crashes 23-year marriage
Do Or Die “If my wife divorces me, her children will not inherit my property dead or alive”
Not Again! Gunmen attack family conveying body of son killed by robbers
In Osun Court remands man, underage in prison, juvenile home for alleged murder
Heartless Unknown persons kill, behead two brothers in Rivers
Good Riddance Wife beater arraigned in court
Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Eastern India has reportedly seen 21 persons struck dead by lightening.

AFP reports that the lightning struck several parts of the country, reportedly killing 18 in Odisha state, and another three in Jharkhand state.

ALSO READ: Woman killed by lightning while sweeping church

According to the reports, 10 people most of whom were farmers working in their farms, were also injured by the widespread bolts.

Two brothers in Kharswan district, Jharkhand, were killed when the lightning penetrated the thatched roof of their house.

State disaster management officials said that 213 people in the western state of Gujarat, were killed in weeks of flooding, which is almost twice the death toll after about 100 bodies were found when the water started receding.

West Bengal’s top disaster management official, Suresh Kumar,  said 31 deaths were reported in a week of flooding in the state.

“Heavy rains have caused massive damage in several districts,” Kumar told AFP.

AFP also reports that landslides and flash floods in the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam since April have left scores dead, while Jharkhand and Bihar have also suffered. Since May, almost 140 lightning deaths have been reported in Bihar.

ALSO READ: Families mourn as lightning kills two women during prayer session

According to the reports, death by lightning is not as rare as one would expect.

Lightening kills thousands of Indians every year, especially during the June-October monsoon — most of them farmers working the fields.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Wrong Move! Taxify driver arrested for squeezing passenger's nipple [Video]bullet
2 Pulse Special 12 countries where it is legal to practice prostitutionbullet
3 In Japan You can lose your husband to a sex doll in this countrybullet

Gist

A criminal in handcuffs
Sharp Guy 40-year-old docked over alleged N480,000 auction fraud
Court Gavel
Good For You Man docked for alleged misappropriation of printing papers worth N250, 000
A court of justice symbol
Good For Nothing 24-yr-old driver in court for stealing employer’s money
Court gavel.
In Lagos 2 transport company assistants docked for giving man deafening slap