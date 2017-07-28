A member of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Maria Ude Nwachi, popularly called Afikpo Chic, has frowned at the disgrace meted out to a 70-year-old widow, Madam Maria Okoh, who was caught having sex with her younger lover.

The septuagenarian was allegedly caught by one of her granddaughters having sex with the younger man in Amauzu Nkpoghoro village in Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state on her farm.

The issue was blown out of proportion after the girl raised an alarm leading to the village elders ordering that the lovers be paraded around the community after which they were banished but later fined her three goats in place of the banishment.

ALSO READ: "Backward People: 70yr-old widow caught having sex with young man fined 3 goats"

Reacting to the indecent manner in which the woman was treated, Hon. Nwachi took to her Facebook page to express her dismay at the action of the community, saying that the humiliation of the old woman was not just barbaric but savage and cruel.

The lawmaker who is representing the Afikpo North East in the House of Assembly, said she had met with the traditional rulers in the area, adding that she had urged them to act on the banishment and bring those involved to book.

Read the statement by Hon. Nwachi on what she agreed with the traditional rulers of the community where the incident happened.

"On the 22nd July 2017, I met with the Essa Traditional Council of Ehugho, the highest decision making body in Ehugbo (Afikpo), about a 70-year-old widow accused of sleeping with a man at Amuzu Nkpogoro, Afikpo, and paraded with the man round the villages, with youths chanting disgraceful songs behind them, thereby creating a scene which attracted condemnation from several quarters, describing such as obnoxious, uncivilized, and other adjectives.

Following my meeting with them, the Ekpuke Essa Traditional ruling body on July 26, 2017, at Ulubi Eke Ehugbo, deliberated on the matter and stated that the normal thing as Ehugbo tradition demands is that the culprit is liable to atone her misdeed with a goat.

The above process, the Essa said, is the tradition and not the dehumanizing act of parading the culprit.

They also advised that widows who cannot hold themselves should either re-marry or alternatively pack out from their late husband house.

THE VERDICT IS: No community should parade anyone again and if they ever do, they would be fined N100,000 and another fine of N5,000 will be given again to everyone in the community who allowed such actions.

They stated the act of the said community is not acceptable. They frowned at the bad public image the incident gave the town of Afikpo.

Also on the 22nd of July 2017, when Essa Ehugbo paid me a visit, I tabled the matter before them so they can deliberate on it and give us an official pronouncement on it.

Their official stance above will forestall such event from taking place in the future.

ALSO READ: "'Konji Na Bastard': Community disgraces old woman caught having sex with lover"

Dear media houses that contacted me for a statement on the matter, I am sorry that I could not make any statement concerning the issue until I consulted my people and ascertain the facts and the way forward.

And here you have it. The highest ruling body in my land has spoken, and it's final."