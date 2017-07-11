Home > Gist >

Lagos sessions to hold after party

In conclusion of the two-day Red Bull Music Academy Sessions Lagos, we will be celebrating history with the completion of the first ever session in West Africa.

The Red Bull Music Academy is a recognised global music institution committed to fostering creativity in music.

The world-traveling series of music workshops and festivals offer an exciting platform for those who want to make a difference in today’s musical scene.

In conclusion of the two-day Red Bull Music Academy Sessions Lagos, which covers a range of workshops and lectures, we will be celebrating history with the completion of the first ever session in West Africa.

We will be concluding with a Block Party as Guinness book record holder, DJ Obi takes us on a musical journey and shares a set with DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ekiti Sound System and Blinky Bill, at Bogobiri on Friday the 14th of July from 8PM and the After Party at 1089 on Saturday the 15th of July, 2017 from 10PM as they showcase their various styles and represent different genres.

This is a sponsored post by Red Bull.

