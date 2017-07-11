Lagos Govt tells residents to prepare for more rains

The Lagos State Government has warned residents of the state to be prepared for heavier rainfall in the coming weeks.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the state government assured the public of heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams to flood-prone areas of the State.

The commissioner also warned that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks while soliciting the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in canals and gutters.

Ayorinde also urged residents to observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.

The government also urged residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.

Ayorinde also called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persisted across the State.

The commissioner further urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour.