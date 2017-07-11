Home > Gist >

Lagos Govt tells residents to prepare for more rains

In Lagos Commissioner warns residents to prepare for heavier rainfall

Ayorinde also called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persisted across the State.

  • Published:
Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State. play

Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos State.

(Premium Times)

Ghost Mode Lagos flood 'ejects' corpses from mortuary
Lagos Flood Mainland vs Island - a senseless battle over nothing
BRT Commuters stranded as drivers embark on strike (Photos)
InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areas
Dear Lagos A letter of frustration to the drowning city
Mother Nature 18 killed, 6,637 houses destroyed by flood in Jigawa
Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode Committee on Ikoyi, VI clean up set up
A Weekend To Forget Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto submerged in floods
Sin City Aborted babies found floating in Ghana flood
Pray For Ghana Flood sinks Nigeria's neighbour
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Government has warned residents of the state to be prepared for heavier rainfall in the coming weeks.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, the state government assured the public of heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams to flood-prone areas of the State.

The commissioner also warned that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks while soliciting the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in canals and gutters.

 

Ayorinde also urged residents to observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.

ALSO READ: How Lagos government will use social media to achieve goals - Steve Ayorinde

The government also urged residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations.

Ayorinde also called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persisted across the State.

The commissioner further urged residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

Red Bull Music Academy Meet the lecturers - Award winner duo, Nneka, Ekiti Sound System
Jeff Borowiak (far left), Arthur Ashe, Pele and Tom Okker at Lagos in 1976
Pele How football legend, Arthur Ashe were trapped in Lagos during 1976 coup
Gavel
In Ogun 28-year-old arraigned for allegedly attacking man with iron rod
The newly wed Jahed Choudhury and Sean Rogan are so happy together
History Makers First same-sex Muslim couple wed in the UK