Lagos flood 'eject' corpses from mortuary

The flood that engulfed parts of Lagos State following torrential rainfall over the last weekend has dislodged corpses from a private mortuary in the Igando area of the state.

The management of the private facility, Toluwalase Hospital Morgue, located at Otunba Oladokun Street in the area, raised the alarm when it said that corpses deposited in the mortuary had been removed due to massive flooding of its premises.

According to the manager of the mortuary, Bolaji Oluwafemi, the area was flood prone and always quick to transform into a lake anytime it rained , lamenting that some of the corpses were seen floating after the flood.

Oluwafemi added that the State Government had ignored repeated complaints from the hospital management and other residents living in the area on the situation in the past.

Due to the neglect by government, Oluwafemi said they, alongside other residents, hired a contractor to sand-fill the lowland and divert the flood water to a nearby drainage, incurring N3 million as expenses for the job.

Oluwafemi, a retired Naval officer, said:

“There is the lingering need for proper channelization of water and the sand filling of the lowland in the area. It has paralyzed our business as everybody has moved out of their houses to live in the available dry land outside of their premises.

We have been living outside in our cars. All the tenants and landlords are out of their houses. On Monday, a woman was searching for her daughter in the flood while others hurried out of their houses."

Residents of the area also confirmed what Oluwafemi said as they say that after the flood, some corpses were seen floating in the flood, suspecting they were dislodged from the mortuary, while pleading with the state Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, to come to their rescue.

