Lady suffering from strange ailment vows to commit suicide

A Nigerian lady who is suffering from a strange ailment has vowed to kill herself as she does not have money to continue her treatment.

Nigerians have been begging Ebisike Victoria Chinyere not to kill herself play

Nigerians have been begging Ebisike Victoria Chinyere not to kill herself

A Nigerian lady, Victoria Chinyere Ebisike, has vowed to commit suicide and has invited Nigerians to her burial over the lack of funds to treat a strange illness that has affected her leg.

Ebisike, a native of Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, took to her Facebook wall to post the heartbreaking comment, further narrated that she has been infected with the ailment which she claimed was due to poison and has expended all her money to look for a cure to no avail and now wants to take her life as she does not have any money to continue treating herself.

Ebisike Victoria Chinyere wants to kille herself over a strange ailment

 

In the same breath, Ebisike who seems to have given up on life added that she would ingest rat poison to kill herself and invited people to come to her funeral, giving the specific date for her burial to as August 31, 2017.

The post has continued to elicit sympathy from many who have seen it with people coming out to discourage her while other took to praying for her to get a divine healing.

Nigerians have been discouraging Ebisike Victoria Chinyere not to carry out her threat of killing herself

 

Many have also volunteered to give her financial assistance so that she could continue with her treatment, with a man from South Africa even volunteering to sponsor her trip to that country as well as take care of her medical bills.

This is what she posted:

"TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are cordially invited to my burial ceremony on the 31st of August, 2017, as I don't have money to continue my treatment. But I can afford N5 to buy rat killer to terminate my life."

Ebisike Victoria Chinyere says she does not have money to continue treating her strange illness

 

