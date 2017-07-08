Home > Gist >

Kidnapping suspect, Evan, still in police custody

Evans 'Kidnap kingpin is intact in police custody' - NPF Spokesperson

Evans is indeed still in the nest of the police and was only moved to Abuja for further investigation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria's Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Press)

A spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Jimoh Moshood, has dismissed reports that notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a Evans, has disappeared from their custody.

This is in response to earlier reports by The Sun news in a compilation released on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found play

He insisted that the suspect is still in the safekeeping of the police and has not been lost as has been rumoured.

“Evans is intact in police custody," Jimoh told the Premium Times news.

He admitted that the suspect was moved from Lagos to Abuja but only to further investigation which has grown more intense.

There are reports that some of his gang members are trying to speed up his trial in order to prevent against their arrest by the police.

Confirming his relocation, Jimoh who is a Police Superintendent said, “We moved him from Lagos to Abuja this week."

“This will allow us to properly interrogate him," he added.

Finally, the SP submitted that the idea that Evans had vanished from the nest of the police is unfounded and should be disregarded.

Evans play

“But the notion that he had somehow disappeared from custody or that police were not willing to give updates about his whereabouts is simply absurd," said Jimoh.

The fear for most is that the kidnapping suspect might end up getting away with his offences due to the lack of total faith in the NPF.

