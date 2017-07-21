Home > Gist >

Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransom in Abia

In Abia Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransom

Police stormed the uncompleted building where the kidnappers were holding an hostage and engaged them in a shootout.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Photo for illustrative purposes only play

Photo for illustrative purposes only

(Channels TV)

Sa’ad Abubakar III Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic - Sultan says
Lai Mohammed Minister says Presidency, Senate fresh crisis will be resolved amicably
Maitama Sule Late ex-minister buried in Kano
Osinbajo Acting President meets Sanusi behind closed doors
Bala Mohammed Court adjourns ex-FCT Minister’s alleged fraud trial to October
Abubakar Malami FEC is unaware of Magu's re-nomination at the Senate - AGF
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Police in Abia State have killed a four-man kidnap gang terrorising Aba and its environs.

It was gathered that two of the gang members were gunned down in an uncompleted building where they were holding their newest victim.

According to Punch, the hoodlums on July 18, 2017, abducted a hotelier identified as Onyemaechi Mbamaonyeukwu Ijeoma in his ash colour Nissan Infinity SUV with Reg. No. GWA 807 DH and held him hostage in the building.

Policemen, who acted on a tip-off, were said to have stormed the uncompleted building located at Umuajuju Ovungwu, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

ALSO READ: This story of abduction will leave you scared

On sighting the Officers, the kidnappers opened fire on them as the policemen retaliated.

Two of the kidnappers identified as Nwadibia and Monday were killed while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich as...bullet
2 Hamburger Police arrest 2 men over transport union leader’s deathbullet
3 Trying God Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem failsbullet

Gist

This poor boy has been suffering untold hardship in the hands of his wicked master
Child Abuse Man chains, locks houseboy with goats for 4 days without food [Photos]
The murdered former Ambassador Ngam Nwachuckwu
Blame The Devil Taxi driver arrested for killing Ambassador, stealing SUV
9mobile's new brand identity
9mobile Telco's new brand identity still has room for improvement
Yusuf Ogundare (right) and Mohammed Adams
Gangster King Baale who faked his kidnap remanded in prison