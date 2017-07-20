Home > Gist >

Kenyan women protest naked over husband's poor sex

Two Minutes Men Kenyan women protest naked over husband's poor sex [Graphic Photo]

A group of women in Kenya have been protesting in the nude because their husbands have been unable to satisfy them sexually.

A group of women in a Kenyan county has taken an extreme measure to protest the inability of their husbands to satisfy them sexually by protesting in the nude.

The women, according to a Facebook user from that country, Ugenya Siaya Alego, who are mostly from Mukurweini in Nyeri County, decided to strip naked and block some major roads in the area to protest the inability of their husbands to give them quality sex.

They reportedly gave their husbands an ultimatum to live up to their expectations and prove their worth or they will relocate to other communities where they will get men who will be able to satisfy them in bed.

This is how Alego captured the funny protest:

"46 women this morning stripped naked and blocked the roads protesting against improper sex they are receiving from their men in Mukurweini, Nyeri County.

These ladies have posted a stringent warning that if they can't get satisfied by 3:14 pm today afternoon, they will relocate to get the best sticks in Nyanza or Western."

Though the incident seems funny, it seems the women are hell-bent on making sure their husbands live up to their expectations or they will seek satisfaction somewhere else with other men.

This is not the first women have taken to the streets to protest the low libido of their husbands. In 2015, a group of women from the Rido community in Kaduna State, took to the streets to protest their husband's sexual weakness, demanding that they start performing their matrimonial duties or face a mass divorce.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

