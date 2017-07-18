Kenya pastor crashes as attempts to fly to Jerusalem fails

A man of God in Kenya, Pastor Nwanga Gwranja who told his congregation that he was going to fly to Jerusalem on artificial wings has crash landed , fracturing his leg in the process.

The controversial pastor who is the founder of Labourers Assembly in Singorwet ward, Bomet County of Kenya, had allegedly told his congregation that God instructed him to fly to Jerusalem using wings made of polythene bags and rags.

Pastor Gwranja, according to Standard News, is known for predicting the second coming of Jesus Christ on several occasions which have never come to pass.

On his current debacle, he was said to have gone around the village announcing his imminent departure to Jerusalem on the artificial wings following a special invitation by God Himself in a dream.

ALSO READ: "In God’s Name: Pastor gives disinfectant to member for miracles in South Africa"

Residents said Pastor Gwranja, who had tied the improvised wings made of polythene bags and rags to his shoulders, had also spoken during his sermon on the day of the incident of his trip to Jerusalem.

He was said to have asked the curious members of his church who had gathered to see him off, to escort him to a tall Eucalyptus tree, which he claimed was his take off point as revealed to him by God .

As the pastor climbed to the top of the tree, the members of his church, fearing he wanted to commit suicide, alerted the chief of the town who in turn called the police and ambulances for an emergency rescue.

Word had however gone round and within a short time, the scene was jammed with thousands of locals eager to see the man of God flying to Jerusalem.

A member of the church narrated the incident to reporters saying:

“We thought he was joking until he appeared dressed in his flying gear, bidding people farewell. Attempts by the choir master who is his very close friend to convince him to abandon his 'flight to Jerusalem' fell on deaf years as the pastor stood his ground, insisting:

'I must fly to Jerusalem. You cannot stop an idea whose time has come, more so when it has the blessings of the most high! Just let me go.

You can command humans to stop going against worldly cultures but commanding against God’s commandment is impossible. You should rather repent because these are the last days; Jesus is coming back.'

Before we knew what was happening, he had spread the artificial wings and leaped off the tree but could not go far as he came tumbling down and fell with a heavy thud.

ALSO READ: "Playing God: South African pastor dies after 30 days fasting; wanted to beat Jesus Christ's record"

It was when we rushed to him that we realized he had fractured one of his legs and sustained other bruises all over his body."

Pastor Gwranja was reportedly rushed in an ambulance to a hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.