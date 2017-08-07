Home > Gist >

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo :  KCEE and others please put the campaign posters down

There is a time to laugh and there is a time to be serious.

  • Published:
KCEE oh why? play

KCEE oh why?

(Instagram/iam_KCEE)

Some of our celebs need to be flogged.

After the lazy Nigerian Senate had reduced the age for young Nigerians to run for various political offices, some of our famous men have decided to make a mockery of the whole thing.

First, we had Yul Edochie. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the actor announced that he would be running for Governor of Anambra state. Yul seems to be pretty serious about his ambition. I am still not sold on it and I think it is a publicity stunt of sorts.

Yul Edochie opened a hornet's nest play

Yul Edochie opened a hornet's nest

(Instagram/yuledochie )

 

Pop singer KCee jumped on the trend with his own declaration. The "fashion icon" also stated that he would be running for governor of Anambra state.

After KCee's poster appeared on Instagram, the madness began. At the last time I counted, Samklef, Terry G and Basketmouth (he is running for six states!) all want to become governors.

Basketmouth to run for Governor play

Basketmouth to run for Governor

(instagram)

 

One of the greatest things about Nigerians is also the saddest. Our sense of humour has allowed us to deal with the pain and frustration of living in this country. Unfortunately, it has not allowed us to deal with our problems. Instead of facing our problems we deflect them using humour.

No matter the sad news, Nigerians would always find humour in it. It is just the way we are. We love to laugh our heads off instead of dealing with the truth. This is why the highest grossing Nigerian movies in the cinemas are in the comedy genre. Nigerians have no time for the stark realities of life.

 

These celebrities that are posting their campaign posters on Instagram should know that not everything in life is all about jokes. I was not too optimistic when the Not Too Young To Run Bill was passed. I don't believe young people have the answers. It has more to do with character than the age you were born.

It has turned into a laughing thing play

It has turned into a laughing thing

(Instagram/samklef )

 

The hard work of those who fought for the bill to be passed should not be ignored. All these celebrities making jokes now did not lobby with the people who made this bill see the light of day. They were at home. Now that it is possible for young Nigerians to run for any office in the land, they want to be funny.

Yes, I know they are entertainers whose job it is to create stunts and garner attention. I just think there are other ways to do this. Politics in Nigeria is not a joke. We need to take it seriously. Guys, stop behaving like little kids and find jokes somewhere else.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is the Entertainment & Gist Editor at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

