Home > Gist >

It's impossible to kidnap a traditional ruler - university don

Kidnap Varsity don says nobody can kidnap traditional ruler who performs normal rituals

According to him, it is a disgrace and abomination to the culture of such domains where traditional rulers are kidnapped.

  • Published:
Kidnap play

Kidnap

(File Photo)

End Of The Road Fake traditional ruler brought before Lagos court over alleged impersonation
ALUU 4 Court sentences three people to death for murder
Unacceptable Lawmaker condemns humiliation of 70-yr-old woman over sex
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader ‘chased’ from Anambra traditional ruler’s house
Badoo 2 members of cult group reportedly arrested in Ikorodu
Gangster King Baale who faked his kidnap remanded in prison
In Nsukka Reverend Father accused of hijacking community land
Akinwunmi Ambode Gov suspends Baale of Shangisha for faking own kidnap
Badoo Bloodthirsty Nigeria 'cult' killings spark fear
Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodu
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A lecturer with the University of Ibadan, Dr Obafemi Jegede, says nobody can kidnap a traditional ruler who performs his mandatory traditional rituals before getting to the throne.

Jegede, who is also a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of African Studies, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to him, it is a disgrace and abomination to the culture of such domains where traditional rulers are kidnapped.

“Let me state at this juncture that those traditional rulers who were kidnapped did not actually pass through the mandatory traditional rituals that could prepare them to withstand any evil.

“In an ideal situation, a king cannot be kidnapped and those who are kidnapped are those who failed to perform normal rituals.

“This also borders on the extent to which the processes leading to the selection of traditional rulers have been watered down.’’

The don said the chosen monarch may not be patient enough to undergo all the processes to the letter.

“You can never hear that the Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi or Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi are kidnapped, it is not possible, traditional rulers are supposed to be deities of their domains.

“They are meant to be immune against any form of evil,’’

Jegede added that monarchs who refused to uphold the culture and tradition of their people are more vulnerable to evils like kidnap.

Also, speaking with NAN, the Bagii of Saaki, High Chief Abdulrasheed Adegoke, attributed high level of corruption to the cause of kidnapping of traditional rulers in the society.

According to Adegoke, there is high rate of crime in the society and that kidnapping is one of those crimes.

There is poverty in the land, youths are idle and they have resorted into all sorts of crimes including kidnapping of traditional rulers.

“There is corruption in our culture, moral values and so on; it is only God that can deliver us.

“Any leader or traditional ruler who assumes office through corrupt means automatically brings the punishment on his people,” the traditional ruler said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Red Alert MMM stages comeback, lure Nigerians with weekly promosbullet
2 Sexual Harassment Who is going to stop it?bullet
3 Yahoo Plus 'We make girls run mad, useless after using them for...bullet

Gist

In Niger Centre records 66 sexual assault cases
null
In Osun 28-yr-old man docked for alleged unlawful possession of 22 goats
What should be done to stop from raping minors?
Sexual Assault Police arraign man for allegedly raping 9-year-old hawker
Court Gavel
End Of The Road Fake traditional ruler brought before Lagos court over alleged impersonation