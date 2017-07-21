Islamic teachers in prison for gang-raping 2 pupils

A Surulere Chief Magistrates' Court sitting in Lagos, has ordered that two Islamic teachers, Kamaledeen Alade and Hammed Adebayo, be remanded in prison custody after they were arranged for allegedly gang-raping two of their pupils , aged 14 and 16 respectively.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN], reports that the suspects, Alade, 32, and Adebayo 27, were charged with four counts bordering on conspiracy, rape, sexual penetration and application of charm.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Anthonia Osayande, told the court that Alade was the founder of an Islamic school where youths went learned the Quran, while Adebayo was his assistant.

According to Sergeant Osayande, the accused persons and one other who is now at large, committed the offenses on the premises of the Islamic school on Amosun Street, Sari-Iganmu, Lagos State, on July 11, 2017, at about 10.05 am.

Osayande alleged that while Alade raped the 14-year-old with the runaway suspect, he gave the 16-year-old to Adebayo to rape.

“They conspired among themselves and did have sexual intercourse turn-by-turn with the girls, after which they forcefully applied charms on the victim’s necks.

One of the girls who could not bear the pains, confessed the incident to her parents, which led to their arrest," the prosecutor said, adding that the offenses contravened sections 127(1), 137, 261 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

When the charges were read to the accused, they pleaded not guilty and the magistrate, Aro Lambo, granted them bail in the sum of N200,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, but ordered that they should be remanded in prison custody pending when they would perfect their bail conditions.

The case was then adjourned to September 26, 2017, for hearing pending the advice of the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions [DPP].