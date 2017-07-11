Home > Gist >

In Ogun 28-year-old arraigned for allegedly attacking man with iron rod

A 28-year-old man, Michael Oshinbanjo, who allegedly assaulted a man with  an iron rod, was on Tuesday brought before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun.

The accused, whose address is unknown, is facing a two-count charge of assault and conspiracy.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, the accused with others now at large committed the offences on June 17 at 1.30.pm. at Fadipe Street, Olugbode, Ota.

He said Oshinbanjo and his accomplices attacked a man, Tadujeen Idowu, with an iron rod and injured his left eye.

The offences contravened Sections 355 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr S. O. Banwo, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N60, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Banwo said one of the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Aug. 27 for hearing.

