In Nasarawa :  Court grants divorce to woman abandoned for 7 years

A Grade 1 Area Court, Aso Pada, Mararaba in Nasarawa State, on Thursday dissolved the 14-year-old marriage between Maureen Eke, and her husband, Chukwunoye Emmanuel, over abandonment.

The court’s president, Albert Maga, said that all efforts to reconcile the two parties proved futile, adding that the court had no choice but to dissolve the union.

“Both parties are no longer husband and wife, they are free to marry any other partner of their choice, without any hindrance or molestation,’’ he said.

The petitioner, Maureen Eke, 39, a housewife, who resides at Mararaba, filed the suit seeking for the dissolution of her 14-year-old marriage over abandonment.

She had informed the court that she married the respondent sometimes in 2003, under the law and customs of Imo, adding that the marriage has not produced any issue.

The petitioner claimed that the respondent abandoned her since 2010, and was living with her parents ever since.

“All effort to persuade my husband to come back and assume his full responsibility had proved abortive.’’

She urged the court to dissolve the marriage as it had broken down irretrievably.

In his submission, the respondent did not deny the allegations by the petitioner.

He said that the petitioner’s parents had refunded his dowry and pleaded with the court to grant his estranged wife her request.