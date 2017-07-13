In Lagos :  Man in court for allegedly stealing friend’s laptop

A 25-year old man, Leonard Akoji who allegedly sold his friend’s laptop worth N180,000 and spent the money, was on Thursday arraigned in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State.

Akoji, whose address was not given, is facing one-count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 3 at No 6, hundeyin St., Badagry, Lagos State.

He said the complainant, Benjamin Nwobi, gave Akoji his Apple laptop for safe keeping because he was travelling out of the state.

He added that “the defendant, however, sold the laptop and used the money for his personal use."

“Nwobi reported the matter at the police station and Akoji was arrested.”

Ikem said the offence contravened Section 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge and the Chief Magistrate, Mr Jimoh Adefioye, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with a surety in like sum and adjourned the matter till Aug. 24 for mention.