In Lagos :  Government insists on stiff compliance to environmental laws following massive flooding

Various flooding incidents have been a disturbance for residents of Lagos in recent weeks.

A pile of rubbish accompanied by flood in Surulere, a popular place on the Lagos Mainland.

(Nigerian Oracle)

Dear Lagos A letter of frustration to the drowning city
#StateGovernorsMustWork Residents lament as flood takes over Abia (Photos)
Lagos Flood Mainland vs Island - a senseless battle over nothing
InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areas
Suffering Flood sacks Akwa Ibom communities
Tragedy Menacing flood wipes out families in Suleja
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The demon of fighting that dwells among us
Ghost Mode Lagos flood 'ejects' corpses from mortuary
In its reaction to the massive flooding that has ravaged major parts in Lagos, the state government has given an order preventing residents from erecting structures near drainages.

This is aimed at ensuring free flow of water into channels designed to contain it particularly in the present raining season.

An expat seen paddling a canoe in flooded Victoria Island.

(YouTube)

 

The instruction came through Dr. Babatunde Adejare, the Commissioner for Environment of Lagos State in a statement, Daily Post News reports.

"Therefore, it is now of paramount importance that owners of buildings or structures impeding the free-flow of storm water, wherever they exist in the State, are advised to voluntarily quit forthwith in the overriding public interest or risk being removed by the State Government as no responsible government will allow the interest of a few to jeopardise the wellness and wellbeing of the generality of its people.

"In view of the grievous consequences of compromising drainage right of way and alignment, Lagosians are hereby warned to henceforth refrain from this illegal act, report perpetrators and cooperate with the Lagos State Government in its bid to achieve a flood-free, clean and livable State,"  the statement read.

A boy in Lagos flood

(The Cable )

 

Recent weeks have seen Lagosians especially in areas such as Lekki, Victoria Island and Ajah endure the hardship caused by flooding.

Another incident was recorded in Surulere over the weekend, making it important for the government to start taking preventive measures to curb such occurrence.

