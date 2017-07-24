In Lagos :  Government insists on stiff compliance to environmental laws following massive flooding

In its reaction to the massive flooding that has ravaged major parts in Lagos, the state government has given an order preventing residents from erecting structures near drainages.

This is aimed at ensuring free flow of water into channels designed to contain it particularly in the present raining season.

The instruction came through Dr. Babatunde Adejare, the Commissioner for Environment of Lagos State in a statement, Daily Post News reports.

"Therefore, it is now of paramount importance that owners of buildings or structures impeding the free-flow of storm water, wherever they exist in the State, are advised to voluntarily quit forthwith in the overriding public interest or risk being removed by the State Government as no responsible government will allow the interest of a few to jeopardise the wellness and wellbeing of the generality of its people.

"In view of the grievous consequences of compromising drainage right of way and alignment, Lagosians are hereby warned to henceforth refrain from this illegal act, report perpetrators and cooperate with the Lagos State Government in its bid to achieve a flood-free, clean and livable State," the statement read.

ALSO READ: See video of expat paddling in the Island flood

Recent weeks have seen Lagosians especially in areas such as Lekki, Victoria Island and Ajah endure the hardship caused by flooding.

Another incident was recorded in Surulere over the weekend, making it important for the government to start taking preventive measures to curb such occurrence.