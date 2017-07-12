Home > Gist >

Ikorodu MSSN training camp cancelled over fear of Badoo cult

Badoo Ikorodu MSSN training camp cancelled

The order for the cancellation reportedly came after officials from its eight area councils in Ikorodu expressed fear over the ‘volatile’ security situation in the area.

  • Published:
Suspected Badoo members arrested by the police. play

Suspected Badoo members arrested by the police.

(Punch)

Badoo 'My brother was never a cult member' - Sister of comedian lynched in Ikorodu
Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodu
Mistaken Identity 'How I was almost killed by my neighbours' - Ikorodu resident
Jungle Justice Reports emerge of more Badoo lynchings in Ogun, Lagos
Gani Adams 'Badoo members are sponsored by influential people in Lagos' - OPC Leader
Badoo Ikorodu residents speak to Pulse on their daily nightmare
Badoo Suspected cultist burnt in Sagamu
Badoo ‘Carry valid identification cards all the time’ - Police tells Ikorodu residents
Jungle Justice Suspected female kidnapper burnt to death in Ikorodu [Graphic Photos]
Badoo Strikes Again Deadly cult gang kill 3 inside Ikorodu church
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit has reportedly cancelled the planned Holiday Training Course Camp for its branches in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

The HTC camp, themed, ‘The inheritors’, which was scheduled to hold between July 14 and 18 across the 44 Area Councils in Lagos State, was to train students on different skills.

Dr Saheed Ashafa, the Amir of MSSN in Lagos State, reportedly gave the order during the organisation’s Executive Council meeting at Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, Ijaniki.

The order reportedly came after officials from its eight area councils in Ikorodu expressed fear over the ‘volatile’ security situation in the area.

The officials revealed that the residents of Ikorodu currently live in panic and can hardly afford to assemble together in large numbers as the training would require.

Although they also revealed that efforts to fight activities of the ‘badoo' cult group terrorising the area are a major priority, the officials explained that some residents are afraid that the group may launch reprisal attacks over the killings of some of their members.

Ashafa said, “We are so much concerned about the security situation in the area. We cannot afford to risk the lives of our members despite the importance of the training. The security report from our officials in the area is scary and not encouraging.

“The police and other security officials need to step up their intelligence and mobilise more officers to the area. It is worrisome that students who are the future and hope of the country are also suffering from condemnable acts and security lapses in the state.

"Lagos State deserves advanced intelligence, pre-emptive and sufficient policing to really combat criminal tendencies unfolding lately."

He also condemned the wave of criminality bedevilling the peace of the state in recent times, saying, "Although it could be understandable that some bad elements have been frustrating the efforts of government in recent time, we appeal the state government not to relent in its effort to maintain a crime-free Lagos.”

Ashafa went on to explain that the theme of the training camp, ‘The inheritors’, was chosen to challenge youths to be lucrative in a bid to avoid the mistakes of past leaders.

He also noted that Nigeria needed God-fearing youths to take over from the current leaders.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 In Kogi Govt suspends salary of civil servant who returned misallocated fundbullet
2 Badoo Cult group force residents to abandon homes in Ikorodubullet
3 InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areasbullet

Gist

Marijuana/Cannabis plant
In Jos Man bags 3 years for unlawful possession of cannabis
57-yr-old cleaner docked for allegedly causing grievous harm
Cult group symbol
Court remands 2 over alleged membership of secret cult
A court of justice symbol
Good Riddance Duo docked for robbery, receiving stolen goods