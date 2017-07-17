Every hustling, hard-working Nigerian man out there needs a sugar mummy to take away all the stress of not having enough money.

You work from day to night and after 30 days you get a pay that disappears before you can say "hallelujah." You need a financial bedrock that will boost your account balance. That financial bedrock is a sugar mummy. If you are ambitious and want to go for the very best, try your luck with a woman who is as rich as Diezani Alison-Madueke.

This woman is so loaded and wealthy beyond your imagination. She is so rich I bet even she does not know how much she has. That is why the United States of America is helping her take care of her money so that she does not lose it.

On July 15, 2017, it was reported that the United States government had reportedly seized properties worth $144m from the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke. Let's not speak about why they did or did not do so. No be from my mouth you go hear say king mama dey fly for night.

From the kindness of her heart, she reportedly gave a lot of money to one of her "associates" Kola Aluko . He is the man who supposedly owns a £50 Million Yacht that Jay Z and Beyonce once rented. What a generous woman.

She also has so many houses in Dubai that she has lost track of them. That is why the good men of the EFCC are going to help her by seizing them . This way she would know how many properties she truly has.

As a hard-working Nigerian man who hustles day and night, you need a sugar mummy as rich as Diezani Alison-Madueke. She will give you so much money you won't know what to do with it.

If I were you I would start going to these exclusive gyms for the rich and find you a hot old mama with enough oil wells to make a Saudi Arabian prince jealous. At the end of the day, it is not about working hard but working smart. Having a sugar mummy is a sure smart way to break the poverty cycle.