A Nigerian man, Omowale Isaac Omogoroye, is in the news after he claimed to be the long awaited Jesus Christ and will surely be the next President in the country.

Omogoroye made the shocking declaration in an interview with Sahara TV in Lagos, adding that he has been given the divine mandate to occupy Aso Rock, the seat of the nation's power come 2019.

Omogoroye, a one time President of the Students' Union government of the University of Lagos, added that he has been appearing in different countries of the world as the awaited son of God expected to redeem the world.

He added that as soon as he becomes the President of Nigeria, the government will change its name to the New Jerusalem of the Bible.

He also disclosed that those waiting for a white Jesus to come back are waiting in vain as he is already the awaited saviour of the world and has come back to his full glory.

In the video that lasted 15 minutes and 32 seconds, Omogoroye said he has come in the new name of God as documented in the Bible and that his mission is to let everyone know that Jesus Christ is back.

He said:

“Today, I’m appearing to the whole world as the one and only son of God expected back to life and I come in the new name of God as documented in the only living book, the Bible in Revelation chapter 3 v 17.

Revelations chapter 2:5, 2:7, and 2: 1 also confirms what I am saying. What I’m trying to say is that I’m the awaited Jesus Christ. My mission here is to let the world know that Jesus Christ is back.

No man born of a woman will come from the sky down. It was only a parable in the bible. I’m here to decode that parable in revelation. I’m the Jesus Christ the bible is talking about.”

