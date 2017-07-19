Home > Gist >

Hungry civil servant hawks groundnut to survive in Benue

Extreme Poverty Hungry civil servant hawks groundnut to survive in Benue

A senior civil servant in the employment of Benue State has resorted to hawking groundnuts to be able to take care of his family.

Godwin Oga has decided to hawk grounduts instead of stealing

A 46-year-old man identified as Godwin Oga, a staff of the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Agency (BENSESA), has taken on an extreme measure to feed his family by hawking cooked groundnuts.

Benue.com reports that Oga, a father of three, decided to take to hawking after he was unable to fend for his family following the state government's inability to pay staff salaries for several months.

Oga who was seen by roving reporters hawking his ware on the streets of Makurdi, the state capital, said he started the business in June 2017, when he could no longer feed his family.

“I have so far spent 15 years in the service with BENSESA and have also been screened in the ongoing state government screening exercise.

I started this groundnut business earlier in June this year to prevent hunger and starvation of my family and to buy medications,” he explained when asked why a senior civil servant like him should hawk groundnuts.

Oga who said he was pushed into the degrading job despite his position as a senior staff and adding that he has become the laughing stock of his neighbours and colleagues, he preferred the business to stealing, urging other civil servants in the same situation as his to also seek alternative means of survival.

According to the reports, the Benue State government has not paid its workers for over eight months while local government workers and teachers are being owed a backlog of salaries running into one year just as pensioners have not received their stipends in over 15 months.

The state Governor, Samuel Ortom had, early this year, given out hundreds of wheelbarrows to the youths as part of his empowerment programs and the action had drawn wide condemnation from all and sundry who wondered how wheelbarrows could be termed as empowerment tools.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

