Human Tiger :  Man allegedly beats up neighbour, faces assault charge

A 56 year-old man, Raphael Ajogu, who allegedly beat up his neighbour, Theresa Etheme, on Thursday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Ajogu, a resident of Festac Town in Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 9 at their tenement building.

Elibeh said that the accused conspired with others now at large to assault the complainant by beating her up and tearing her shirt valued at N12,000.

The prosecutor alleged that the fight started as a result of an argument which ensued between her and the accused.

Elibeh said that the accused claimed that the complainant was abusing him.

He said that Etheme reported the case to the police and the accused was arrested for further questioning.

The offences contravened Sections 173, 350 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 173 prescribes three years imprisonment for assault occasioning harm.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, and the Chief Magistrate, Mr Titus Abolarinwa, granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Abolarinwa adjourned the case until July 26 for mention.