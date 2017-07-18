The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chikwendu Kalu is in the news for a very wrong reason after he allegedly ordered his police orderlies to shoot two officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps [FRSC].

Punch reports that Hon. Kalu took the action after the officials stopped an SUV Vehicle his wife was traveling in because the occupants did not wear their seat belts.

The incident reportedly happened along the along the Umuikaa/Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway when the FRSC officials on patrol stopped Hon. Kalu's wife and demanded to know why she and others in the vehicle did not comply with the safety rules.

A motorist who witnessed the incident said that when the vehicle was flanked, the driver refused to stop, only for him to stop at a distance, reversed and the driver and a woman in front who was later understood to be an official of the Department of State Services [DSS] attached to Hon. Kalu's wife, ran towards FRSC officers and held one of them by his uniform and dragged him to the ground, accusing him of hitting their vehicle.

The Speaker's wife who refused to identify herself was said to have joined her security details to assault the officer while one of her aides was said to have called on her husband on the phone intimating him of the incident.

The Speaker was said to have stormed the scene with a truck load of Mobile Police officers and on getting to the scene, ordered his men to shoot at the FRSC officials for daring to insult his wife.

The police officers were said to have started shooting at the armless officers who were sitting inside the patrol vehicle and mercilessly beat up the team leader.

The policemen went the extra mile by forcefully opening the patrol vehicle and went away with the battery, leaving the two men shot in the pool of their own blood who were rushed to a nearby hospital by sympathizers.

“One of them called the speaker whose village is nearby. He then came with some policemen.

He ordered them to shoot the harmless officers who were sitting inside the patrol vehicle and mercilessly beat up the team leader.

The policemen also forcefully opened the patrol vehicle and went away with the battery. They left the team leader and the other officials that were shot on the road. Other road users helped them to the hospital,” the eyewitness said.

Reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner of Police, Leye Oyebade said it was due to the over zealousness on the part of the security details attached to the Speaker who wanted to impress their master, confirming that the officers have been arrested and are now in detention.

However, when contacted, the Chief Press Secretary to the Abia State Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, said he was not aware of the incident, claiming that he was sure there was a mistake somewhere because Speaker could not have ordered the shooting.

But in his statement on the incident, the spokesman of FRSC, Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the unfortunate incident, adding that the matter is being handled administratively.