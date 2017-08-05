Houston woman on murder trial for shooting cheating boyfriend

Debra Davis, 58, is being tried for murder after reportedly shooting her boyfriend, Rodney Johnson who was with another woman to death.

The incident occurred late in the evening of Tuesday, August 1, 2017, at Cathedral Drive near Wilmington Street, Houston.

Report says the suspect fled the scene in her car after shooting Johnson who died upon arrival at the Ben Taub General Hospital where he was rushed for medical care.

Davis later turned herself in after the police began a search for her in what news sources have described as a "love triangle gone wrong".

An attorney representing the accused insisted that the shooter acted in self defense as opposed to murdering him.

The defendant was in the middle of a divorce with husband, Roger Davis when the event occurred.