HND student commits suicide after impregnating JSS2 pupil

A Higher National Diploma II [HND 2] student of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, identified only as Gyang, has committed suicide after he allegedly impregnated a Junior Secondary School II [JJS2 ] pupil in his area.

According to Plateau Reporters, Gyang who some few months to graduate had been in a secret relationship with the girl said to be about 15-years-old though he had a fiance he was planning to get married to.

It was learned that a few months ago, the girl became pregnant and when her parents found out, she explained that Gyang was the one responsible leading to her parents dragging the girl to him to take as a wife.

The action of the parents of the girl did not go down well with the deceased who was said to be mad at her for informing her parents about her pregnancy before telling him she was pregnant, coupled with taunts from his friends and school mates.

It was gathered that the situation became depressing for Gyang who decided to end it all by ingesting a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper, a very powerful insecticide, leaving a suicide note behind stating the reasons behind his suicide.