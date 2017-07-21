Home > Gist >

HND student commits suicide after impregnating JSS2 pupil

Sad End HND student commits suicide after impregnating JSS2 pupil

A Higher National Diploma of the Plateau State Polytechnic has committed suicide after he allegedly impregnated a junior secondary student.

  • Published:
Sniper is a very deadly poison play

Sniper is a very deadly poison

(Total Media)

So Sad Girl commits suicide after being forced into early marriage (Graphic Photo)
Good Riddance Man commits suicide after wife left him for ex-lover
Stupid Love 17-yr-old girl commits suicide after lover dumped her
Tired Of Life Pregnant teenager attempts suicide by drinking poison
But Why? 15-yr-old commits suicide in Abuja
Stupidity 14-yr-old girl attempts suicide after mother rejected 34-yr-old 'Okadaman' boyfriend
Foolish Love 19-yr-old-girl commits after boyfriend calls off relationship
Stupid Death Pregnant woman commits suicide because pastor lover dumped her
Stupid Love Student commits suicide after girlfriend ends relationship (Graphic Photos)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Higher National Diploma II [HND 2] student of the Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi, identified only as Gyang, has committed suicide after he allegedly impregnated a Junior Secondary School II [JJS2 ] pupil in his area.

According to Plateau Reporters, Gyang who some few months to graduate had been in a secret relationship with the girl said to be about 15-years-old though he had a fiance he was planning to get married to.

ALSO READ: "Stupid Love: Student commits suicide after boyfriend rejected pregnancy"

It was learned that a few months ago, the girl became pregnant and when her parents found out, she explained that Gyang was the one responsible leading to her parents dragging the girl to him to take as a wife.

The action of the parents of the girl did not go down well with the deceased who was said to be mad at her for informing her parents about her pregnancy before telling him she was pregnant, coupled with taunts from his friends and school mates.

ALSO READ: "Wrong Decision: Pregnant 17-yr-old commits suicide, drops suicide note blaming grandma"

It was gathered that the situation became depressing for Gyang who decided to end it all by ingesting a poisonous substance suspected to be Sniper, a very powerful insecticide, leaving a suicide note behind stating the reasons behind his suicide.

More

Stupid Love Ghana police officer commits suicide after lover jilted her
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo I need a sugar mummy as rich as...bullet
2 Ijo Baba Sina Rambo Senator Ademola Adeleke is the newest star of...bullet
3 Angelo Soliman The 18th century Nigerian Freemason who was friends...bullet

Gist

The apartment where the lovers were killed
Badoo Strikes Again Ritual cult gang murder lovers in Ojodu Berger
Father who raped daughter now in prison
Religious Perverts Islamic teachers in prison for gang-raping 2 pupils
This poor boy has been suffering untold hardship in the hands of his wicked master
Child Abuse Man chains, locks houseboy with goats for 4 days without food [Photos]
The murdered former Ambassador Ngam Nwachuckwu
Blame The Devil Taxi driver arrested for killing Ambassador, stealing SUV