Gunmen kill middle-age woman in Oshogbo

In Osogbo Gunmen kill middle-age woman

The deceased was hit by stray bullets from a gun fired into the air by some men on a motorcycle before they sped off from the scene.

Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot dead a yet-to-be identified middle-age woman in Osogbo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

The incident occurred at about 9.00 am at  Old Garage area of  Osogbo.

An eyewitness  said the deceased was a labourer who was on her way to Old Garage, where labourers usually assemble  for daily engagements,  before she met her untimely death.

The source said that the deceased was hit by stray bullets from a gun fired into the air by some men on a motorcycle  before they sped off from the scene.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying four suspects had been arrested.

Odoro also gave an assurance that others connected with the incident  would be apprehended and prosecuted.

