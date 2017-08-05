Gunmen kill middle-age woman in Oshogbo

Unknown gunmen on Saturday shot dead a yet-to-be identified middle-age woman in Osogbo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports

The incident occurred at about 9.00 am at Old Garage area of Osogbo.

An eyewitness said the deceased was a labourer who was on her way to Old Garage, where labourers usually assemble for daily engagements, before she met her untimely death.

The source said that the deceased was hit by stray bullets from a gun fired into the air by some men on a motorcycle before they sped off from the scene.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mrs Folashade Odoro, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying four suspects had been arrested.

Odoro also gave an assurance that others connected with the incident would be apprehended and prosecuted.