Guard in court over alleged break-in

A teenage security guard, Bassey Matthew, who allegedly broke into a room and stole items worth N166, 000, on Tuesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused, 19, whose residential address was not given, is facing trial on a two-count charge of burglary and stealing.

‎The prosecutor, Sgt. Oladejo Balogun, said that the accused committed the offences on July 14 at the Transformation Baptist Church, Baruwa Ologolo in Lekki, Lagos.

He said that the accused broke into the apartment of Mr Gbone Michael and stole the items.

Balogun said that the stolen items included a Visafone worth N3,000, a Nokia phone worth N4,000, a HP digital camera valued at N15,000 and a wristwatch worth N10,000.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Section 307 (b) and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Olabisi Kusanu admitted him to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 18 for mention.