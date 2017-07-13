Home > Gist >

Groomsman jailed for sleeping with 15-yr-old bridesmaid

For plying a 15-year-old bridesmaid with alcohol at a wedding and having sex with her, a 29-year-old groomsman has been arrested and jailed.

John Sylvester has reportedly been sentenced to 23 months in jail after he admitted to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Tribune-Democrat reports that the court heard of how Young accompanied the minor who was related to the groom, during the wedding reception which took place in September 2016.

He reportedly bought her alcohol and proceeded to make out with her.

The minor returned to his hotel room at 4 am the next morning, where they finally had sex.

According to the reports, Young remained in contact with the girl after the wedding and continued to send her a series of his nude photos via Snapchat.

The groom eventually found out and confronted Young, who admitted to the offences.

The young reportedly told the police that Young infected her with an STD during their encounter.

