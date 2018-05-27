Gbajabiamila buys wife N100m Benz G-Wagon as birthday gift

news

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has gifted his wife, Yemisi, a brand new Benz G-Wagon for her 50th birthday.

Following pop star Davido's footprint, the lawmaker, who represents Surulere 1 constituency, also customised the plate number of the yellow whip, which reads 'Assurance'.

Earlier this month, Davido caused a social media storm when he presented a N45 million Porsche automobile to his girlfriend Chioma for her 23rd birthday. He had customised the plate number 'Assurance', title of his monster hit single he released prior to the celebrant's day.

In the video above, some of the well-wishers at Mrs Gbajabiamila's surprise birthday gift presentation could be heard miming the song, 'Assurance' as the celebrant poses behind the wheels.