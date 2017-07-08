The non-stop rain in Lagos this month has led to heavy flooding in certain parts of Lagos state.

Places such as Lekki, Victoria Island, Victoria Garden City, Ajah and environs are presently flooded. This week has witnessed heavy rainfall during this wet season. The Island has suffered the most of it within the last few days. Places like Lekki and Victoria Island have always been prone to floods this time of year.

Someone sent me this video of some oyinbo dude kayaking in Lekki. Fam, I'm cry laughing 😂 https://t.co/KmkYNz5hH1 — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Yesterday's rain as well the downpour this morning has trapped many people in their homes on Island section of Lagos. Thousands of homes have been flooded. Major roads are impassable because of the flood.

Lagosians leaving within these areas have uploaded several videos on social media on the effect of flooding. As a result of this, Lekki is the number one trend on Twitter presently. Also, Island, which stands for Lagos Island is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

LEKKI first and second roundabout. If you don't have anything important JUST stay indoor. https://t.co/OIdChHUCpj — Nso Dick-Nd-Igbudu (@nsoigb) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Twitter user @Jollz uploaded a video of the Lekki-Expressway flooded this morning.

See Lekki - Epe express way Obviously now moonlights as an aquarium https://t.co/YTbLQyrqvA — Abike (@Jollz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Another Twitter user by the name of Amechi Isiekwena took a shot of his living room submerged in water. He pleaded to the Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode to do something about the floods in Lagos.

My house right now at Lekki Phase1. @AkinwunmiAmbode #PleaseClearOurCanals #Lagos #lagosflooding 8/7/2017… https://t.co/HxsPKtqA0n — Amechi Isiekwena (@Mr_Amechi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

You can take a look at more saddening flood situations in Lagos Island below;

Somewhere in Lekki, this morning. This is the view from my window! https://t.co/8szJp1Bzn9 — AbimbolaAbiodun (@abi_abiodun) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

My brother just sent me a picture of where he stays at Lekki Flood or Tsunami? https://t.co/NUbLnlu6Ih — lanre ⚡️ (@Waju__) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Lekki Phase 1 Bus Stop. https://t.co/I3VKpEG8GS — Jide Talabi (@Jidsterr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

As usual, trust Nigerians to start making fun from the bad situation.

Me: Daddy, I'm going to Lekki for a wedding Daddy(Alagba) : https://t.co/WTABCAyZXZ — Dámìlọ́là Ọmọ Alàgbà (@OmoAlagba) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

How Lekki mechanics be doing as from tomorrow. https://t.co/MQoGvLn1Kj — Lagos smart driver (@lagosuber) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When the flood starts entering the house, Lekki residents: https://t.co/LBNxzWmQvl — aniekan ukoh (@aniesoft) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The Lagos state government has however called for caution by residents of Lagos as the rain persists. In a press statement on its official Facebook page, the state government said;

"The Lagos State government has once again called on residents to observe extreme caution on the roads as torrential rain persists across the state.

"While assuring the general public of the heavy deployment of environmental sanitation officers and emergency rescue teams, especially in flood-prone areas of the state, the government urges residents to stay indoors, either at home or in their places of work, whenever there is heavy downpour, except when the need to commute becomes necessary.

"Warning that heavy downpour is expected for a few more weeks, the government solicits the support of citizens to desist from dumping refuse in the canals and gutters and observe safe and hygienic conducts at all times in order to reduce the effect of temporary flooding being recorded in some areas.

"The government also urges residents to make use of emergency numbers in case of dire situations."