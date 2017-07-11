First same-sex Muslim couple wed in the UK

The duo of Jahed Choudhury, 24, and Sean Rogan, 19, have made history by being the first ever gay Muslims to get married in the United Kingdom when they tied the knots at a Walsall Registry Office.

The Telegraph reports that the same-sex marriage between the Muslims was a low-key civil ceremony where the couple wore golden Sherwanis, which are traditional Muslim attire, and were pronounced man and wife after dating for two years.

Telegraph reports that Choudhury had tried to kill himself several times after being attacked over his sexuality and grew up feeling ostracized because he was gay and was sent on a religious pilgrimage to change his sexual orientation by his family.

After a lifetime of bullying that led him to attempt to take his own life, Rogan found him crying on a bench and they struck up a friendship which has now culminated in their marriage.

Talking about his happiness at finally getting married to his partner, the Darlaston-born Choudhury said:

"This is about showing people I don't care. My family think it's a disease and can be cured, some of my family still call it a phase.

I want to say to all people going through the same thing that's it's okay - we're going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim."

In what is seen as a cultural taboo for many traditional Muslims, Choudhury is one of only a few openly gay Muslim men and believed to be the first in the UK to marry another man.

Growing up with Bangladeshi parents and three siblings in a traditional Muslim household, Choudhury recalls being the 'black sheep' of the family because of his sexual orientation and had fought many battles with them to be his own man.

"I'd not long overdosed and I was crying on a bench and Sean came over and asked if I was okay. He gave me hope at one of my lowest points and he's stood by me all the way.

I stood out like a sore thumb - I never liked football; I preferred watching fashion shows on TV. I remember feeling trapped.

It went all over school, people would spit on me, empty the rubbish bins on me, call me a pig and the Muslim people would shout 'harum' - which is a very nasty insult in my language."

According to him, a period of trying to change his sexual orientation consisted of him having a girlfriend, changing his social circle, taking medication and even going on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh.

But the situation, according Choudhury, only got worse as he was assaulted by fellow Muslims in the street where he lived and the word fag was sprayed on his front door.

The mosque he had attended for 15 years no longer allowed him in and he was physically attacked by other Muslim boys, leading to a feeling of ostracism and he wanted to commit suicide until Rogan came into his life.

"I'd been viciously attacked by Muslim boys; my mosque told me non-Muslims were not allowed in.

I tried killing myself and I then met Sean. The housing association got us a house in a week and we've been living together ever since. I proposed on Sean's birthday last June.

We're going to have a big party in Darlaston and go to Spain for a week on holiday."