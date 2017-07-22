Fayose is a good reason why rich kids should study in Nigeria

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has set a good example encouraging wealthy Nigerians to enroll their kids in Nigerian educational institutions as opposed to studying abroad.

The vocal leader attended the 12th convocation ceremony of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, where his son, Oluwarogbayimika Fayose was among the grandaunds.

In his interaction with newsmen, he called on influential people to follow his footsteps while expressing faith in the country's academic structure.

“I won’t condemn people for sending their wards to study abroad but I have always believed the best could be gotten here in Nigeria.

"During my first tenure as governor, I withdrew my sons from a private school (Olashore International School) to SPEB public primary school in Ekiti, an initiative of my then administration.

"My Sons graduated from Nigerian Universities, I want others to emulate me, we have the best here, we can choose to invest here,” he said.

It was also an opportunity for the governor to pass some subliminal messages after stated that he has never visited any foreign health center for medical attention.

This might be perceived as another attack on President Muhammadu Buhari who is currently receiving treatment abroad.

“We talk and do. Whatever we say is what we practice. Apart from the fact that none of children attended schools abroad, I have never traveled out of the country for Medicare,” the governor bragged.

Fayose has made an open criticism of Buhari one his major preoccupations since becoming the executive governor of Ekiti state for a second time running.

One of his concerns is possibly concerning why an ailing president would insist on holding on to power despite his incompetence based on poor health.