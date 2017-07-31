Father of 3 arrested for killing pregnant lover in Abia

The Abia State Police Command has arrested a 57-year-old married man, Ogbonnaya Igwe, for allegedly shooting dead his pregnant girlfriend because she was blackmailing him, Sunday Sun reports.

The suspect, according to the State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeleye Oyebade who paraded him at the Command Headquarters in Umuahia, Igwe shot the 35-year-old woman, Ijeoma Uzoma, after inviting her to his residence at 22, Obohia Road, Aba.

CP Oyebade said the suspect and the deceased, also a married woman, had been in a romantic relationship since 2013.

ALSO READ: "Don't Trespass: Husband kills bricklayer who had sex with his wife in the bush"

Igwe was said to have shot Uzoma with his pump action rifle because she was using the said pregnancy to blackmail him. He claimed that he had given the deceased over N600,000 for her upkeep on the understanding that she would abort the pregnancy but got tired of her still exploiting him.

While speaking with journalists, Igwe said:

“The deceased, Ijeoma Chibuzo, was my girlfriend. We started dating in 2013. I didn’t know that she was married. In the course of our relationship, she became pregnant but we agreed that she would abort the pregnancy.

I gave her N600,000 for the abortion and for her upkeep. Not long after, she came back and took N200,000 and another N400,000, because of the pregnancy. I even had to sell my house worth more than N1 million, all to appease her to abort the pregnancy.

Then I realized that she was just defrauding me because of the pregnancy. When I was tired of the issue of Ijeoma using the pregnancy to blackmail me, I decided to invite her to my house when she demanded another N600,000.

She came around 10:30 am on July 9, 2017. Immediately she arrived, I went inside my bedroom, picked one of my pump-action rifles and shot her dead.”

ALSO READ: "Deadly Love: Man murders girlfriend he sponsored to school to refusing to marry him"

CP Oyebade further said the husband of the deceased, Onuoha Chibuzo, was invited to the station to identify the corpse before it was taken to the mortuary, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the police are done with investigations.